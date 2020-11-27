Kangana Ranaut Catches Up With Sanjay Dutt Amid Shoot, Says He Looks ‘More Handsome & Healthy'
Kangana Ranaut who has been making the headlines for legal reasons and bold tweets on social media, is also busy shooting for her next film in Hyderabad. The actress recently met Sanjay Dutt, who was staying in the same hotel as her, and shared a picture with him on Twitter.
In the picture, Kangana dressed casually can be seen striking a pose with Sanjay Dutt. She wrote, "When I got to know we were staying in the same hotel in Hydrabad, I went to see Sanju sir this morning to check on his health and was pleasantly surprised to see him look even more handsome and healthy. We pray for your long life and good health."
Back in August, reports revealed that the actor has been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment. Later in October, Dutt shared a health update that he has come out victorious in his battle with the disease. The actor spent some time with his family in Dubai during recovery and is now back on sets for his upcoming films.
Netizens Call Out Kangana For Hypocrisy
On a related note, Sanjay Dutt and Kangana Ranaut have shared screen space in several films including, Ungli, Double Dhamaal, Rascals, Knock Out, No Problem and others.
Meanwhile, Kangana's post didn't go down well with her followers on social media. Many took to the platform and called out the actress for hypocrisy, given how Dutt battled drug addiction in the past and is also the son of late actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis.
Netizens Reminded Kangana That Sanjay Dutt Is A Product Of Nepotism
One user wrote, "Seriously...After all the way u bursted on them and going and meeting them.... hypocrisy." "Drugs walo ke against ladte ladte unse hi meeting wah," added another.
One tweet read, "FYI Kangana Sanju Baba himself is a product of Nepotism. Son of Sunil Dutt & Nargis." Another SSR fan added, "But I don't have any regard for Sanjay dutt who was found guilty of terror chargers levelled against him.. I am sorry ma'am & I don't know how you find this man adorable ? #FightUntilSSRJustice."
Kangana's Upcoming Films
On the work front, Kangana has films like Thalaivi, Dhaakad and Tejas in her kitty, while Sanjay Dutt will be seen in Torbaaz and KGF: Chapter 2.
