Kangana Ranaut Catches Up With Sanjay Dutt Amid Shoot, Says He Looks ‘More Handsome & Healthy'

Netizens Call Out Kangana For Hypocrisy

On a related note, Sanjay Dutt and Kangana Ranaut have shared screen space in several films including, Ungli, Double Dhamaal, Rascals, Knock Out, No Problem and others.

Meanwhile, Kangana's post didn't go down well with her followers on social media. Many took to the platform and called out the actress for hypocrisy, given how Dutt battled drug addiction in the past and is also the son of late actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis.

Netizens Reminded Kangana That Sanjay Dutt Is A Product Of Nepotism

One user wrote, "Seriously...After all the way u bursted on them and going and meeting them.... hypocrisy." "Drugs walo ke against ladte ladte unse hi meeting wah," added another.

One tweet read, "FYI Kangana Sanju Baba himself is a product of Nepotism. Son of Sunil Dutt & Nargis." Another SSR fan added, "But I don't have any regard for Sanjay dutt who was found guilty of terror chargers levelled against him.. I am sorry ma'am & I don't know how you find this man adorable ? #FightUntilSSRJustice."

Kangana's Upcoming Films

On the work front, Kangana has films like Thalaivi, Dhaakad and Tejas in her kitty, while Sanjay Dutt will be seen in Torbaaz and KGF: Chapter 2.