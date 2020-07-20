Kangana Ranaut Claims Karan Johar Tagged Sushant Singh Rajput As A Flop Star; 'Dumped' Drive

Kangana Alleged That Aditya Chopra Made Sushant Sign An 'Evil' Contract

According to the actress, Aditya Chopra signed Sushant Singh Rajput under the Yash Raj Films talent agency after his brilliant debut film Kai Po Che!. She claimed that the producer made him sign an 'evil' contract which "does not allow artists to do anything without their permission or consulting them."

Kangana Says Sushant Couldn't Be A Part Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Films Because Of This Contract

The actress claimed that Aditya did not allow Sushant to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani. However, they made sure that Ranveer Singh got the films instead. Kangana asked, "Why? Because Sushant doesn't know how to do chaploosi? Is this why they sabotaged his career?"

Kangana Claims Sushant Had A Showdown With Aditya Chopra

The actress alleged in her interview that Sushant broke all ties with Yash Raj Films films when they pulled out of Paani. Kangana said, "YRF talent agency had been handling Sushant's work and prevented him from working with other directors, and instead promised him a movie with a big director (Shekhar Kapur). That film was cancelled too. When Sushant rebuked and claimed autonomy over his career, they had a big showdown and Aditya Chopra told him that 'No one will work with you'."

Kangana Lashes Out At Karan Johar

Further, in her interview, Kangana said that when Sushant delivered a huge hit with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story after struggling for two years, Aditya Chopra's childhood friend and director-producer Karan Johar stepped in to sabotage Sushant's career.

The actress told Arnab Goswami, "Seeing Sushant's rise to fame with Dhoni, Karan Johar (Aditya Chopra's childhood friend) strategically entered the situation and hired him in the lead role for the film Drive. He then tagged Sushant Singh Rajput as a flop star and didn't attract exhibitors."

Further questioning why Karan couldn't find buyers for Drive, even after Sushant delivered a blockbuster film like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, she said, "Let's have a conversation with exhibitors and producers. I want to know the business and financial mathematics."

Kangana Says Karan Johar 'Dumped' Drive

The actress said, "Karan said, ‘I can't sell this film with this flop star.' This was the whole business racket that he has created which declared his films as hits and big films like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Chhichhore and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story as semi-hits. His whole circle started to print and spread these rumours that Sushant is finished. Now, this is in the public domain. You can see that Drive was not released and only media reports that Sushant is a flop actor and Karan Johar is unable to find a buyer for his film."

Further, Kangana alleged that Yash Raj Films and Dharma Productions "systematically work with each other and in sync with each other - whom to promote, whom to demote, whom to destroy."