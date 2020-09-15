Kangana Ranaut Demands Rs 2 Crore Compensation From BMC For Destroying Her Mumbai Office

Kangana Ranaut Amends Her Earlier Petition Filed Against BMC

Kangana had moved the Bombay High Court against the demolition drive on her property. Now, as per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the actress has now requested to amend the earlier petition filed against BMC, and demanded a compensation of Rs 2 crore from the civic body.

Kangana Ranaut Demands A Compensation Of Rs 2 Crore

The report stated that the actress seeks Rs 2 crore in damages for 'illegal' demolition of over 40% of her bungalow on Pali Hill. The list of property destroyed as collateral damage include three seater vintage sofa, two seater vintage sofa, antique pieces, chairs, crystal chandelier, two antique mirrors, coffee table, exclusive designer chair, Italian lights, chashmere shawl, 10-15 first edition books among others.

More Details About Kangana's Petition

The Mumbai Mirror report further stated that the actress seeks the High Court's declaration that the BMC demolition drive on her property on September 9 is illegal. The matter will be heard by the Supreme Court next week. If the civic body fails to prove that the construction on Kangana's property was illegal, they will have to pay the compensation to Kangana according to the court's order.

Kangana Had Called Her Ravaged Office A Symbol Of A Woman's Will That Dared To Rise In This World

Earlier, the actress had tweeted that she will continue to work from her ravaged office. "I had my office opening on 15th Jan, shortly after corona hit us, like most of us I haven't worked ever since, don't have money to renovate it, I will work from those ruins keep that office ravaged as a symbol of a woman's will that dared to rise in this world," Kangana had posted on her Twitter page.