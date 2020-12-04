Kangana Ranaut-Diljit Dosanjh's Twitter Spat: Mika Singh Supports Punjabi Star; Tells Actress 'Shame On You'

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest in the country, Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut recently got into a heated war of words on Twitter after the latter misidentified an elderly woman at the farmers' protest as 'Shaheen Bagh dadi Bilkis Bano' who will protest anywhere for '100 rupees.'

While Kangana later deleted that tweet, Diljit called her out for her defamatory language and misinformation. What followed next was an ugly showdown between the two actors on the social media platform. Meanwhile, many celebrities came out in support of Diljit and slammed Kangana. One among them is singer Mika Singh.

Mika Singh Asks Kangana Ranaut To Apologize Mika Singh shared a photo and tweet which was posted by Kangana and tweeted, "I used to have immense respect for @kanganaranaut , I even tweeted in support when her office was demolished. I now think I was wrong, Kangana being a woman you should show the old lady some respect. If you have any etiquette then apologise. Shame on you.. #farmers." Jassie Gill Wants Kangana Ranaut To Leave Twitter Kangana Ranaut's Panga co-star Jassie Gill also rebuked her and wrote, "प्यारी @KanganaTeam जी, देश हमारा सही था और सही ही रहेगा, आपसे निवेदन है देश का भला सोचते हुए आप ट्विटर छोड़ दो। आपने जो नफ़रत की फैक्ट्री चलाई हुई है और जो ग़ुमराह करने के लिए ट्वीट करती हो उस से देश का भला नहीं हो रहा। आगर देश से थोड़ा भी प्यार है तो अभी अपना ट्विटर डिलीट करो." (Dear Kangana ji, our nation was right and will always be right. I request you to leave Twitter for the betterment of the country. The hatred factory that you have started and your misguiding tweets are not in favour of the country. If you love your country, then please delete your Twitter account." In reply, Kangana wrote that she will block the Punjabi singer-actor on Twitter. Ammy Virk Supports Diljit Dosanjh The '83 actor shared a funny meme to extend his support to Diljit Dosanjh.

Meanwhile, a Punjab-based lawyer has sent Kangana Ranaut a legal notice for allegedly misidentifying the woman, stated a report in Hindustan Times.

