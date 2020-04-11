Kangana Ranaut Dressed As Sita For A School Play; Sister Rangoli Chandel Shares Childhood Memories

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel often hits the headlines for her controversial tweets on the film industry. However, lately, along with her explosive posts, she has also been sharing many throwback pictures on her Twitter timeline.

Recently, Rangoli shared a childhood picture of Kangana where the Queen actress is decked up in a red sari with a pallu on her head. Posting the throwback snap, Rangoli revealed that it's from a school play in which Kangana enacted the role of Sita.

The caption from the throwback gem read, "Ramayana being on air here sharing a picture of Kangana from school Ramayana play, make up costume direction by Kangana, she was hardly 13 years old used to get lot of scolding from papa for dressing up like this but she never cared."

In the throwback picture, it looks like Kangana is probably playing Sita, in a red sari and a mangtika. She is seen gesturing her hand as if she's blessing her followers. Her friends are dressed up as Hanuman and a saint.

Meanwhile, the netizens couldn't stop drooling over Kangana's cuteness in the picture. A Twitter user wrote, "Star from the childhood." Another one commented, "Areeee ye to super cute Sita Maa Hain." A netizen even asked, "Beautiful Maata Seeta Smiling face with halo. Will we see her as Seeta Ma on big screen?"

A curious fan commented, "So, behind the Hanumaan ji's mask, I guess it must be you because that is what you are to Kangna I think! Sankat mochak!" To him, Rangoli replied, "Ha ha no no I was much older that's her friend Parul."

Amid the nationwide lockdown because of COVID-19 pandemic, Kangana is currently stationed in her hometown, Manali. Recently, the actress revealed that she is doing frequent workouts at home and has lost about 5 kg of weight during the lockdown.

