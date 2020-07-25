Kangana Ranaut Explains Why She Called Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker 'B-Grade Actresses'

'People Don't Perceive Taapsee As Somebody Who Is An Equal To An Alia Bhatt Or An Ananya Panday,' Says Kangana

The actress told the leading daily, "So I want them to know. When Swara says that ‘I'm Sonam Kapoor's best friend', that's not how the world perceives her. No! No matter how much Taapsee Pannu says that everybody loves her, and she has gotten equal opportunities, no! People do not perceive her as somebody who is an equal to an Alia Bhatt or Ananya Panday. No! So that's what I try to convey - that no matter how much you try and fit in, you are not fitting in. If you are not seeing it, let me show you - in their world, you are still B-grade. I have been through those galis, I know where it goes! So that's what I try to convey to them. If you think you are fitting in and now you have also become insiders, no, you're not."

Kangana Ranaut Says She Too, Has Fought The 'B-Grade Actress' Tag In Her Career

She further said that she too fought the B-grade tag in her career. The actress said that she went through a phase where she "straightened her hair, stuffed her lips with botox, did films like Rascal and wore a bikini" as she wanted to be "desperately accepted." Kangana further told the tabloid that she wanted to grace magazine covers and win awards. But that didn't help her. She was still B-grade and the industry didn't accept her.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu Lashed Out At Kangana In A Recent Interview

Reacting to Kangana calling her names, the Thappad actress said that she is proud to be an outsider. Taapsee further added that Kangana's 'B-grade actress' comment irked her and her hard work cannot be discredited as she doesn't follow the same rules as the Manikarnika actress.

Taapsee Pannu On The Insider-Outsider

Taapsee said in the same interview that she can't get into the insider-outsider debate to get "two bits of attention" and try to have her personal vendetta. The actress said that everyone has to fight their own battles. Citing an example of how she was replaced in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Taapsee said that Kangana didn't support her back then and she too, didn't ask for it.