Kangana Ranaut's Explosive Statement On Nepo Mafia: They've Gotten Away From A Murder Unaffected

Actress Kangana Ranaut is all guns blazing yet again. In an explosive interview with IANS, the Queen actress slammed the 'nepo mafia' of Bollywood and said that they have gotten away from a murder unaffected. For the unversed, the entire debate on nepotism restarted when actor Sushant Singh Rajput hanged himself in his room on June 14, 2020 in Mumbai. After his sudden demise, many netizens slammed the film industry over its treatment towards the outsiders.

Coming back to Kangana, IANS quoted her as saying, "Like I had said, we don't want them to be hanged but they can also not sail through it."

While slamming Karan Johar, Kangana recalled his eulogy for Sushant and said that she was shocked when she read it.

"I mean is he (Karan) planning to make another victim like that? I was shocked. So, they are preparing to continue with this ganging up on individuals, and he is pretty sure that he will face more people like that and at that time he may just reach out to that person," said Kangana.

Kangana Ranaut On Her Infamous KWK Episode: I Was Just Kind Of Teasing Karan Johar

Kangana further added that the situation needs to end. "I mean, this is so shameless. This needs to stop. They have gotten away from a murder unaffected. So, this is what it will take to dismantle their egos, their control and the fact that they think that money can buy everything, and they are drunk with the power they acquired from their fathers. This will take collective voices of people to dismantle that," asserted Ranaut.

On a related note, apart from Kangana, many netizens are upset with Karan. While some are slamming him for backing star kids, others are furious over his attitude towards the outsiders.