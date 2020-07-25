    For Quick Alerts
      Kangana Ranaut Fights For Justice, Does Not Pause To Celebrate Sushant's Last Film Dil Bechara

      By Filmibeat Desk
      |

      The late Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara premiered today, July 24, 2020. Fans and celebs from the Hindi film industry took to their social media profiles, hours to minutes prior to the film's release, celebrating and showering love on Sushant, Sanjana Sanghi and Dil Bechara.

      However, Kangana Ranaut, who has gone all out in her fight for justice for Sushant, made no mention of his last film Dil Bechara, through her social media team.

      Kangana Makes No Mention Of Sushant’s Last Film Dil Bechara

      Minutes before the film's release, Kangana's team was refuting Anurag Kashyap's claims that she was willing to act in Saand Ki Aankh only if the makers changed the film to a solo lead, and a young one at that.

      To be fair, Kangana has admitted that the fight for Sushant, is in a way, a fight for herself. In a recent interview with Times of India, Kangana stated that she has always been vocal about taking revenge on her enemies, and that she doesn't need to ride on someone's shoulders to do so, while also saying that this is about both Sushant, and her life.

      But did Kangana, in her crusade for justice, forget to take a moment to celebrate Sushant's last piece of work as an artist, on a platform she uses so powerfully?

      The film also marks Sanjana Sanghi's debut as a lead actor. Is Kangana's fight against nepotism in Bollywood limited to battling others and not welcoming outsiders?

      In fact the only mention made of Sanjana by Kangana's team on Twitter, is one that interrogates her for not clarifying harassment allegations on Sushant soon enough, and casts doubt upon Sanjana's friendship with Sushant.

      Dil Bechara, a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film, The Fault In Our Stars, premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. Mukesh Chhabra has made his directorial debut with the movie.

