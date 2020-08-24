Kangana Ranaut Fumes As 'Boycott Kangana' Trends On Twitter!

Last night (August 23, 2020), actress Kangana Ranaut's tweet received flak on Twitter by many netizens. The actress shared her opinion on 'caste system' of India, and tweeted, "Cast system has been rejected by modern Indians, in small towns every one knows it's not acceptable anymore by law and order its nothing more than a sadistic pleasure for few, only our constitution is holding on to it in terms of reservations, Let Go Of It, Lets Talk About It."

Kangana's tweet didn't go down well with many netizens, and they started slamming the actress. While some were outraged by her tweet, others trolled the actress for sharing her opinion on every topic under the sun.

A user wrote, "Kangana Ranaut is The Biggest Hypocrite and Opportunist lady in the World. She is not fighting for Sushant...She is fighting for RSS. #Boycott_Kangana."

Another user wrote, "Alomost 100% people of lower caste SC,ST,OBC were exploited by the upper class people, Lower class people in remote areas are still being harassed in the country in the name of caste. "KANGANA DISRESPECTED LOWER CASTE COMMUNITY" #Boycott_Kangana."

"#Boycott_Kangana she and her sister are the bigots. She shamelessly supported genocide of muslims remarks. She is the most bitter and negative person of this planet @KanganaOffical," wrote another netizen, miffed with Kangana's tweet.

"SC, ST, OBCs form almost 70% of the Indian population and face inhumane levels of discrimination. And Kangana Ranaut has been repeatedly calling all of us unworthy, and unqualified. I call for a complete boycott of this ill-informed vile woman. #Boycott_Kangana," tweeted a user, supporting #BoycottKangana hashtag.

A user also called Kangana loudmouth and tweeted, "There is always a big difference between being forthright and being a loudmouth. The lady belongs to the latter species. #Boycott_Kangana.

Well, Kangana reacted to all the negativity around her and tweeted, "Wonderful #Boycott_Kangana trending, चूहे बिलों से बाहर आ रहे हैं, चलो थोड़ा हाथ पैर तो माफ़िया भी मारेगी . (The mice are coming out of their holes. Well, the mafia will try whatever it can)."