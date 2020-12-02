Kangana Ranaut Gets Legal Notice For 'Misidentifying' Shaheen Bagh Activist Bilkis Bano

Kangana's Tweet

Kangana has been called out by several celebrities for the now deleted tweet. It read, "Ha ha ha she is the same dadi who featured in Time magazine for being the most powerful Indian.... And she is available for 100 rupees. Pakistani jurno's have hijacked international PR for India in an embarrassing way. We need our own people to speak for us internationally."

Kangana Gets Notice For Misidentifying Shaheen Bagh Dadi

The notice identified the woman in the picture as Mahinder Kaur and further added, "It is to inform you that the said lady is not a fake lady. Her name is Mahinder Kaur and she belongs to Bathinda. She is the wife of farmer Labh Singh Nambardar. She in her life, has always remained connected with fields and filed work and she is the wife of a farmer."

Kangana Has Been Asked To Apologies Within Seven Days

It claimed that Kangana's remarks have lowered down the image and prestige not only of Kaur, but also of every lady who takes part in protests for a noble cause and fights for her rights. "That by tweeting in such a manner, the same also points out towards the fact that the protest which is being conducted by the farmers, is being conducted by bringing persons on rent. Such low thinking from you, who herself is lady and celebrity, is not acceptable," the notice read.

"That you have further made a mockery of the farmers who, by putting their life to risk, have been protesting for their rights. It is known to one and all that in the said farmers' protest, a number of farmers have already lost their lives," it added.