      Kangana Ranaut Gives Compliment To Bhumi Pednekar; Actress Replies 'A Little Love Made My Day'

      While Kangana Ranaut doesn't fear to mince her words when it comes to talking about her contemporaries, the actress is also quite generous when it comes to compliments. In a recent interview, the Panga star was all praise for Bhumi Pednekar.

      While speaking with Pinkvilla, Kangana said that she was quite impressed by Bhumi's work. The actress told the online entertainment portal, "Among the girls I think Bhumi Pednekar has a lot of potential and she is an original. She doesn't seem influenced by anyone. I really look forward to what she'll be doing next."

      Overwhelmed by Kangana's kind words, Bhumi took to her Twitter page to express her happiness on the same. Posting a smiley, the Saand Ki Aankh actress wrote, "In these times of distress a little love made my day." (sic)

      In an industry where we often hear stories about catfights between actresses, it's refreshing to watch these two leading ladies share a warm equation.

      Speaking about Kangana, in the same interview, the actress said that she hopes to work with Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh someday.

      "I am really meaning to work with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, both, provided we have an equal chance," said the Queen actress.

      Kangana said that she wants to work with Ranbir on a film like Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan'a Abhimaan and something like A Star Is Born with Ranveer. "Ranveer's energy is too volatile. Ranveer and I can do something like that," the actress told the portal.

      Currently, Kangana is spending some quality time with her family in her hometown Manali amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 12:06 [IST]
