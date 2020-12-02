Kangana Ranaut Gives Sister Rangoli Chandel A Cute Surprise Gift On Her Birthday; Get Ready To Go All Hearts!

Meet Gappu Chandel

Kangana Ranaut gifted a cute puppy to Rangoli Chandel on her birthday. The Manikarnika actress even penned a sweet birthday wish for her sister on her Twitter page. It read, "Happy birthday to my one and only, though Rangoli is always happy and giggly but I know essentially deep down she is a mom, here's another addition to her family.... friends meet Gappu Chandel.."

Rangoli Chandel Thanks Sister Kangana Ranaut For The Best Birthday Gift

An overwhelmed Rangoli thanked her sister for the best birthday gift and wrote on her Instagram page, "I always wanted a puppy but from you because all beautiful things in my life has come through you !! I m glad finally u got the hints which m giving you for years now ...ha ha ha 😂 Thank you for the best birthday gift 🥰."

Kangana And Rangoli Go Click-Click With The New Member

The Ranaut sisters posed happily with the cute ball of fur in a room filled with balloons and decor. While Rangoli is seen wearing an all-white PJs, her sister Kangana is dressed in shorts and a matching shirt.