Kangana Ranaut Gives Sister Rangoli Chandel A Cute Surprise Gift On Her Birthday; Get Ready To Go All Hearts!
Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel is celebrating her birthday today (December 2, 2020). To make the day even more special for her sibling, the Queen actress surprised her with a 'paw'fect gift in the morning. Later, the Ranaut sisters took to their respective social media handles to give fans a glimpse of the 'cute surprise.'
Meet Gappu Chandel
Kangana Ranaut gifted a cute puppy to Rangoli Chandel on her birthday. The Manikarnika actress even penned a sweet birthday wish for her sister on her Twitter page. It read, "Happy birthday to my one and only, though Rangoli is always happy and giggly but I know essentially deep down she is a mom, here's another addition to her family.... friends meet Gappu Chandel.."
Rangoli Chandel Thanks Sister Kangana Ranaut For The Best Birthday Gift
An overwhelmed Rangoli thanked her sister for the best birthday gift and wrote on her Instagram page, "I always wanted a puppy but from you because all beautiful things in my life has come through you !! I m glad finally u got the hints which m giving you for years now ...ha ha ha 😂 Thank you for the best birthday gift 🥰."
Kangana And Rangoli Go Click-Click With The New Member
The Ranaut sisters posed happily with the cute ball of fur in a room filled with balloons and decor. While Rangoli is seen wearing an all-white PJs, her sister Kangana is dressed in shorts and a matching shirt.
Speaking about work, Kangana is currently busy with the shooting of Jayalalitha biopic titled Thalaivi. The actress has also started working on Ronnie Screwvala's Tejas. The film is scheduled to go on floors in December. Besides these two films, Kangana will also be seen in Dhakaad.
