    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Kangana Ranaut Glows In A Desi Avatar At Cousin's Engagement In Himachal [PICS]

      Kangana Ranaut, who is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Panga, recently took out some time from her busy schedule to attend the wedding of her cousin brother in her hometown Himachal Pradesh. Pictures of the actress enjoying some family time at the function are going viral on the internet.

      We have complied a few snaps from the intimate gathering. Have a look at them here.

      Kangana Ranaut Turns Desi Girl

      The Tanu Weds Manu actress looked stunning in a Ritu Kumar ensemble and is seen striking a pose on the balcony of the house.

      Picture Perfect

      Kangana Ranaut shares a frame with her brother Akshat Ranaut and his fiancé, Ritu Sangwan in this picture.

      Kangana's Sister Rangoli Chandel Shared Some Glimpses From The Function

      Sharing a bunch of pictures, she wrote, "Dear friends bless our brother Karan and his new bride Anjali, new member in our family they got engaged today and their families decided for them, arranged marriages are so much fun."

      The Ranaut Sisters

      Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel pose for the mandatory sibling click at the family function.

      Rangoli Revealed That Her Cousin's Engagement Has Been Arranged By Elders

      Tweeting a picture from one of the engagement rituals, she wrote, "He is our cousin Karan Ranaut, only 25 magar shaadi ki sabse jaldi, never spoke to a girl in his life magar ghar ki ladies thaan le toh Shaadi toh Hokar he rahegi mummy ji and chachi ji ki Jai."

      Read more about: kangana ranaut
      Story first published: Saturday, January 18, 2020, 15:13 [IST]
