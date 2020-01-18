Kangana Ranaut Glows In A Desi Avatar At Cousin's Engagement In Himachal [PICS]

Kangana Ranaut Turns Desi Girl

The Tanu Weds Manu actress looked stunning in a Ritu Kumar ensemble and is seen striking a pose on the balcony of the house.

Picture Perfect

Kangana Ranaut shares a frame with her brother Akshat Ranaut and his fiancé, Ritu Sangwan in this picture.

Kangana's Sister Rangoli Chandel Shared Some Glimpses From The Function

Sharing a bunch of pictures, she wrote, "Dear friends bless our brother Karan and his new bride Anjali, new member in our family they got engaged today and their families decided for them, arranged marriages are so much fun."

The Ranaut Sisters

Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel pose for the mandatory sibling click at the family function.

Rangoli Revealed That Her Cousin's Engagement Has Been Arranged By Elders

Tweeting a picture from one of the engagement rituals, she wrote, "He is our cousin Karan Ranaut, only 25 magar shaadi ki sabse jaldi, never spoke to a girl in his life magar ghar ki ladies thaan le toh Shaadi toh Hokar he rahegi mummy ji and chachi ji ki Jai."