After Trolling Celebs, Kangana Ranaut Herself Becomes Target Of Trolls; What Irked Netizens Now?

When one talks about celebrity trolling, the first name that pops up in our head is of actress Kangana Ranaut. She is well-known for trolling celebrities with her sharp words. Till now, she has taken jibes at many celebrities including, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. Interestingly, currently Kangana herself has become the target of trolls, and has been constantly receiving flak from the netizens.

Earlier, she got trolled for attacking other celebrities in the name of Sushant Singh Rajput to settle her own personal scores, and later, she got trolled over her tweet on 'caste system' of India. What did the actress do now? Well, the actress shared an Instagram post, wherein she shared her picture from Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi shoot and captioned the picture as, "मणिकर्णिका का पहला दिन था,तलवारबाज़ी का सीन एक महीना रेहर्स हो चुका था,मगर पहले ही शॉट में सह कलाकार ने रॉंग क्यू पे गलती से लगभग एक किलो की असली तलवार को मेरे सिर पे दे मारा. मैंने कहा लक्ष्मीबाई ने मुझे पेशवाओं का तिलक लगाया है जो सदा मेरे चेहरे पे चमकेगा #झांसी_की_रानी_कंगना."

The hashtag that Kangana used for herself i.e., #JhansiKiRaniKangana didn't go down well with many netizens, and soon they started trolling the actress.

A user wrote, "Are you really calling yourself *jhansi ki raani*? Delete your account, Kangana."

Another user wrote, "सोसियल मीडिया में मस्त जोकर आया है जो शेखचिल्ली सा खयाल रखता है और खुद ही खुद की तारीफ कर खुद को जांसी की रानी समझता है। वाह रे जोकर वाह...!!"

"A cut scar is NOT AT ALL equivalent to the Sacrifice of RANI LAKSHMIBAI," wrote another user, while slamming the actress.

Another user wrote, "If in world someone has gone their way down in every aspect if its social, political, current affair, history, medical, and put them to the lowest level, its only because she has no sensible conversation to talk about, world's most bakwaas baate and bakwaas person award goes to you."

Some users also shared pictures of their paper cuts, and started trolling the actress with memes.

स्कूल का पहला दिन था, मेरा बिलकुल मन नहीं था जाने का, मगर पहले ही दिन किताब के पन्ने पलटते हुए मेरी उंगली कट गई, मैंने कहा इस दुनिया में बेटों ने ही बाप का नाम रोशन किया है तो अपनी हिम्मत को एकत्रित किया और पूरा दिन स्कूल में बैठकर वापस घर आया। pic.twitter.com/IEBvMupz8i — Haidar Ali 🖋️ (@Haidar_Ali007) August 25, 2020

Meri bhi kal bhalu se ladai ho gyi thi pic.twitter.com/JB6Y5zsf7U — 💥🆁🅺|🅷🅾🅻🅸🅲💥 (@ranbirkapoorluv) August 25, 2020

A few fans also came out in support of Kangana and asked the actress to ignore the trolls.

A user wrote, "We all support you mam. There are some fake PR team of Bollywood who are trying to mock u. Please ignore them and look forward 🙏🏻."

Another user wrote, "You are a true actor and fighter mam🔥🙌 I watched that movie just because you were acted in that...❤️"