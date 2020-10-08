Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Swara Bhasker; 'Watch My Interview Again If Your Memory Is Weak'

Kangana Ranaut Responds To Swara Bhasker's Tweet

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter page and wrote, "ये है मेरा इंटर्व्यू अगर याददाश्त कमज़ोर हो तो फिर से देखें, अगर मैंने एक भी झूठा या ग़लत आरोप लगाया हो, तों मैं अपने सारे अवार्डस वापिस कर दूँगी, ये एक क्षत्रिय का वचन है, मैं राम भक्त हूँ, प्राण जाए पर वचन ना जाए, जय श्री राम 🙏#KanganaAwardWapasKar." (This is my interview, if your memory is weak then watch it again. If I have made a single false accusation, then I will return all my awards, this is the promise of a Kshatriya, I am a devotee of Lord Ram. I will give my life for a promise. Jai Shri Ram).

Swara Bhasker Had Mocked Kangana Ranaut

For the unversed, Swara Bhasker had posted a veiled comment at Kangana on Wednesday. It read, "Hey! Now that both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that #SushantSinghRajput tragically died by suicide... weren't some people going to return their government bestowed awards???"

Kangana Ranaut Had Earlier Said That She Would Return Back Her Padma Shri If She Failed To Prove Her Claims In Sushant's Case

Kangana had mentioned in an interview with Republic TV that Sushant was murdered by the movie mafia. The actress had further vowed to return back her Padma Shri if she failed to prove her claims in the case. "I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can't testify, which I can't prove, and which is not in public domain, I will return my Padma Shri," the actress had told the news channel.