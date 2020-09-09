Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Uddhav Thackeray For Demolishing Her Office; Announces Film On Kashmir

Actress Kangana Ranaut who has already arrived in Mumbai and has visited her demolished office, shared a video on her Twitter page, wherein the actress called out Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and compared her plight to Kashmiri Pandits. Apart from challenging Thackeray, Ranaut also announced that she will make a film on Kashmir.

In the video Kangana says, "Uddhav Thackeray, tujhe kya lagta hai tune film mafia se milkar, mera ghar todkar bohot bada badla liya hai? Aaj mera ghar toota hai. Kal tera ghamand tootega. Ye waqt ka pahiya hai, yaad rakhna, hamesha ek jaisa nahi rehta." (Uddhav Thackeray, do you think that you have taken a a revenge while joining hands with film mafias? Today, my house has been demolished. Tomorrow, your ego will be demolished. Time will change.) (sic)

Kangana further compared her plight to the Kashmiri Pandits, and promised her fans that she will not only make a film on Ayodhya but also on Kashmir. She also thanked Thackeray for his cruelty, and said that now she is able to feel the pain of Kashmiri Pandits. Check out her video below..

While some netizens came out in her support and slammed the Maharashtra government, others took a jibe at Kangana and warned her not to mess with the Maharashtra government.

A netizen wrote, "You will be always queen of Bollywood. MH Govt and movie mafia might happy right now after this act of BMC..but soon they will suffer worst nightmare. Stay strong @KanganaTeam we are with you."

Another netizen wrote, "Playing religion card when everything goes for a toss . Pain is clearly visible in your eyes mam! Keep some energy for the films instead of this bias politics ...Kashmiri pandits , ayodhya kaha se aagya isme?"

"You were happy yesterday in witch hunt. This is how fascism Feels Kangana," wrote another netizen.

A supporter of Kangana wrote, "Kangana alone fighting against Drug Mafia , Fascist Maharashtra govt and no one from BollyDawood has come in her support.... SAB YAAD RAKHA JAYEGA!!"

(Social media posts are unedited.)