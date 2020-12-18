Kangana Ranaut: I Have Been Honest About The Film Industry So Most Of Them Are Against Me

Kangana Ranaut often keeps hitting the headlines for her bold statements on various issues. Currently, the Queen actress is in the news for her Twitter spat with Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh over the controversial farmers' bill. Further, Kangana even took a jibe at Priyanka Chopra for her stand on farmers' protest.

Previously, Kangana had grabbed several eyeballs for attacking many big names from Bollywood post actor Sushant Singh Rajput's actor. Her war of words with Maharashtra government after the Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) partially demolished her property in Mumbai, had also become a topic of discussion. In short, Kangana Ranaut has always been controversy's favourite child.

Amid this, the actress recently took to her Instagram page to pen a post for her haters along with a smiling picture. Kangana began her post by writing, "I have been honest about the film industry so most of them are against me."

She further continued, "I opposed reservations most Hindus hate me, during Manikarnika's release I fought with Karni Sena so Rajputs threatened me as well, I oppose Islamists many Muslims hate me, I fought with Khalistanis. So now most Sikhs are against me, my well wishers tell me no political party likes a vote repellent like me, so clearly no political party appreciates me, most of you wonder why I do what I do. Well in a world beyond this world in the world of my CONSCIENCE I am appreciated ❤️."

See her Instagram post.

Speaking about films, Kangana Ranaut recently wrapped the shooting of Thalaivi in which she is essaying the role of late actor-politician Jayalalitha. The actress has now started prepping for her action film Dhaakad. Besides these two movies, Kangana will also be seen in Ronnie Screwvala's Tejas which stars her as a Air Force officer.

