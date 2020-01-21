Kangana Ranaut: I Should Be Admired For Taking Over As Manikarnika Director But I Received Brickbats

Kangana Ranaut debuted as a director with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, but her debut was marred by controversy. South Indian director Krish was directing the movie earlier, but due to creative differences with Kangana, he stepped down while the film was still on floors. He was not given any credits as director, and the incident turned into a full blown public spat between Krish and Kangana, with the latter taking over as director.

Kangana says that she was surprised with the kind of reaction she got from people for her move, which she thinks was admirable.

According to IANS, Kangana addressed her taking over as Manikarnika director and said, "There was no 'panga'. The director left the film (and) I completed it. It was just that. If I helped my producer (and) studio, toh us cheez ke liye mera sammaan hona chahiye (I should be revered for that). People should see I am so responsible. I got many brickbats and I am shocked."

She continued, "I think being an actor on set is the most privileged job. (Being) a director, I am sorry to say, and even Ashwiny will agree with me, is not as valued as it should be. Filmmakers in our country, unlike America, are literally de-valued. This industry is of the actors." Kangana will next be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga, which is scheduled for release on January 24, 2020.

Recently, Kangana took her desire to venture into filmmaking seriously and inaugurated her own production company named 'Manikarnika Films'. Regarding this, she said that there is a part of her that wants to pursue her filmmaking ambitions, but it is a privilege to be on set as an actor, especially if the director is sorted.

