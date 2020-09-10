Kangana Ranaut In Mumbai: BMC Exempts Actress From Home Quarantine

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, actress Kangana Ranaut arrived in Mumbai from her hometown Shimla where she was homebound during lockdown. A Brihan Mumbai Corportation (BMC) official told PTI that the actress has been exempted from the 14-day home quarantine rule for those arriving from outside the state.

A senior BMC official further told the news agency that Kangana had made an online application for the exemption from home quarantine as she was on a short visit.

The officer was quoted as saying by PTI, "Since she is staying here for less than a week, she was exempted under the "short-term visitor category," the officer told PTI. Kangana is scheduled to leave Mumbai on September 14.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is currently at loggerheads with BMC and the Maharashtra government over the demolition of her office in Mumbai. On Wednesday morning, a BMC team reached Kangana's office and demolished 'illegal allerations' there, hours before she landed in Mumbai. Later, the Bombay High Court directed the BMC to stay the process of demolition of Kangana's property.

The demolition drive received a sharp response from netizens including Bollywood celebrities like Renuka Shahane, Raveena Tandon, Ranvir Shorey and others.

Kangana Ranaut is currently in news because of the controversy over her remark comparing Mumbai to Pok, and criticizing the Mumbai Police over the handling of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

ALSO READ: Sushant's Sister Shocked Over Demolition Of Kangana's Office; Says 'What Kind Of Gunda Raj Is This'

ALSO READ: Dia Mirza, Hansal Mehta, Renuka Shahane & Others Condemn Demolition Of Kangana Ranaut's Property