Kangana Ranaut Is Puzzled After Losing Twitter Followers Daily; Asks Fans 'How Does It Work'
Actress Kangana Ranaut recently took over her Twitter page which was previously managed by her digital team. Speaking about her Twitter debut, the Manikarnika actress who stayed away from social media, said that she had a change of heart when she witnessed the power of social media after Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
However, Kangana soon noticed that she has been losing around 40,000-50,000 Twitter followers every day, and wondered if she has been shadow-banned by Twitter.
Kangana Ranaut Wants To Know Why She Is Losing Followers On Her Twitter Page
When a Twitter user pointed out to Kangana that her follower count was decreasing, the actress, "I agree I notice pattern every day 40-50 thousand followers drop, I am very new to this place but how does this work? Why are they doing this any idea?"
Kangana Says She Was Close To A Million Followers On Twitter Last Night
Another follower suggested that she has been shadow banned for promoting ‘nationalistic sentiments'. To this, the actress replied, "Hmm I see Nationalists have to struggle every where, racket is so strong, I noticed because last night we were to very close to a million, anyway, sincere apologies to all those who are getting unfollows automatically, so unfair but aint we used to this now?"
Kangana's Posts On Her Twitter Page
After making her Twitter debut, the actress has been actively tweeting about Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Besides sharing her opinion on various topics, Kangana has also been treating fans with her throwback pictures.
Speaking About Films
The actress recently shared that her upcoming film Tejas in which she plays an IAF pilot, is slated to go on floors in December this year. Besides this film, the actress will also be seen in Jayalalithaa biopic titled Thalaivi and Dhaakad.
