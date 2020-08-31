Kangana Ranaut Is Puzzled After Losing Twitter Followers Daily; Asks Fans 'How Does It Work'

Kangana Ranaut Wants To Know Why She Is Losing Followers On Her Twitter Page

When a Twitter user pointed out to Kangana that her follower count was decreasing, the actress, "I agree I notice pattern every day 40-50 thousand followers drop, I am very new to this place but how does this work? Why are they doing this any idea?"

Kangana Says She Was Close To A Million Followers On Twitter Last Night

Another follower suggested that she has been shadow banned for promoting ‘nationalistic sentiments'. To this, the actress replied, "Hmm I see Nationalists have to struggle every where, racket is so strong, I noticed because last night we were to very close to a million, anyway, sincere apologies to all those who are getting unfollows automatically, so unfair but aint we used to this now?"

Kangana's Posts On Her Twitter Page

After making her Twitter debut, the actress has been actively tweeting about Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Besides sharing her opinion on various topics, Kangana has also been treating fans with her throwback pictures.

Speaking About Films

The actress recently shared that her upcoming film Tejas in which she plays an IAF pilot, is slated to go on floors in December this year. Besides this film, the actress will also be seen in Jayalalithaa biopic titled Thalaivi and Dhaakad.