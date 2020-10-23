Kangana Ranaut Says ‘Waiting To Be In Jail’, Has A Question For Aamir Khan Related To 'Intolerance'

Earlier today, actress Kangana Ranaut said that she's waiting to be in jail after a complaint was filed against her for spreading hate. Well-known for often being dragged into controversies, Kangana also compared herself to her idols and said if she goes through the same miseries as her idols, it will give meaning to her life.

Kangana tweeted, "Candle March gang, award vapsi gang dekho this is what happens to anti fascist establishment revolutionaries, not like you all tumko koi poochta bhi nahin, look at me there is a meaning to my life fighting real fascist government in Maharashtra not a fraud like you all." (sic)

She further wrote, "I worship people like Savarkar, Neta Bose and Rani of Jhansi. Today the government trying to put me in jail that makes me feel confident of my choices, waiting to be in jail soon n go through same miseries my idols were subjected to, it will give a meaning to my life, Jai Hind."

Kangana went on to take a sharp jibe at Aamir Khan over his old statement, wherein the actor had commented on growing intolerance in India.

She tweeted, "जैसे रानी लक्ष्मीबाई का क़िला तोड़ा था मेरा घर तोड़ दिया, जैसे सावरकर जी को विद्रोह केलिए जेल में डाला गया था मुझे भी जेल भेजने की पूरी कोशिश की जा रही है, इंटॉलरन्स गँग से जाके कोई पूछे कितने कष्ट सहे हैं उन्होंने ने इस इंटॉलरंट देश में? @aamir_khan. (The way Rani Lakshmibai's fort was demolished, my house was also demolished. The way Veer Savarkar was put in jail for rebellion, they are trying their best to send me to jail as well. Someone should go and ask the intolerance gang about how much pain they have gone through in this intolerant nation @aamir_khan."

It's not the first time when Kangana has tagged Aamir in her tweet. She has done it several times, but Aamir has never replied or reacted to her tweets till date. We won't be surprised if Aamir snubs her latest tweet as well.

