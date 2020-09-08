Kangana Ranaut Issues Warning To Movie Mafia Against Harming Her; Says 'It Will Hurt You Even More'

Kangana Ranaut Hits Out At Movie Mafia

"Movie Mafia today you might break my face n my house using your powerful friends, it will give you momentary happiness but if you are clever you will know my end is my beginning, you will end me here I will rise somewhere else ... trust me it will hurt you even more," the actress wrote in her tweet.

Kangana Had Claimed Invasion Of Her Mumbai Office By BMC Officials

Earlier, the actress claimed that on Monday, the BMC (Brihanmumbai Minicipal Corporation) officials suddenly turned up to inspect her Mumbai office, and harassed her neighbours. She also said that they threatened to demolish the entire structure.

Kangana Ranaut's Spat With Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut

Kangana Ranaut has stirred a controversy ever since she criticized the Mumbai Police over the handling of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, and compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The actress was bashed for her comments by netizens, and drew a sharp response from Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

Ahead Of Her Mumbai Visit, Kangana Has Been Provided With Y-Plus Security Cover

After her controversial tweets drew flak, the actress lashed out at those criticizing her and said that she will return to Mumbai on September 9, challenging them to stop her if they could. After receiving threats, the actress was given Y-plus security cover by the Centre. Kangana took to her Twitter page to thank Home Minister Amit Shah, and wrote, "This is proof that no fascist will be able to crush a patriotic voice, I am thankful to @AmitShah who, given the circumstances, could have advised me to visit Mumbai after a few days. However he kept the honour of the words of a daughter of India and protected my self-respect and pride."