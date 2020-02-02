    For Quick Alerts
      Kangana Ranaut: 'Jayalalithaa Longed For A Family, For A Child; I Share Similarities With Her'

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting for her next title 'Thalaivi' in Chennai which is a biopic on Jayalalithaa.

      Talking about the role, Kangana revealed that she has done a lot of research for this role. The Panga actor says, "She ( Jayalalithaa) was not like me. She was a more glamorous star... somebody like an Aishwarya Rai in Bollywood. It was a very big challenge to fit into those shoes because I'm not known as a glamorous star. There is one common thread, though. She was a very reluctant actor. It is the same with me. I never wanted to be an actor, and that is why we became very unusual actors. I think she always felt that she was worth much more than just being a glam doll [in films], and she became a politician. Like how I became a filmmaker because I felt that being an actress was very limiting for me. So, I think there are parallels".

      Kangana Ranaut: Jayalalithaa Longed For A Family, For A Child; I Share Similarities With Her

      In addition to this Kangana also highlighted how one aspect of their lives was very similar

      "I think, like every woman, she longed for a family, and she longed for a child. I think there was a time in my life also when I longed for a family. I think some of the married people took advantage of that... There are scenes [in this film] with an actor who is married, and who promises marriage and then goes back on his word. She has to face a lot of public humiliation. I think this is what happens to a lot of young actresses. It is not something that only we share," Kangana states.

      Not only has Kangana been researching well for her role but she has also undergone special training for classical dance. Even the director of the movie is all praise for the Padma Shri awardee as he calls her a director's actor. Kangana is known to bring each and every character of hers to life and one can expect nothing short of that in this one too.

      Story first published: Sunday, February 2, 2020, 20:32 [IST]
