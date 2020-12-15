Kangana Ranaut's Latest Attack On Hrithik Roshan Kick-Starts Meme Fest On Twitter

In her recent tweet, Kangana Ranaut reacted to the news of Hrithik Roshan transferring his FIR, which he registered in 2016, from Cyber Cell to Crime Branch's CIU (Crime Intelligence Unit) and took a major jibe at Hrithik for the same.

She tweeted, "His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again, @iHrithik kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye?"

Kangana's tweet was controversial enough to create an uproar on Twitter. As expected, her tweet left the netizens in two minds. While some spoke in favour of Kangana, others came out in support of the War actor.

While defending Kangana, a netizen wrote, "Hrithik main aim is to create problems for you Kangana, bcoz he is feeling jealousy of your success. He don't know how you have struggled in your carrier. So that's why he done this stupidity."

Taking a jibe at the Queen actress, a netizen wrote, "Kangana is in relationship with married men whose divorce is still processing. And talk about moral and ethics. Sometimes I don't believe,the world most handsome guy could ever be relationship with foolish girl like Kangana."

Calling Kangana 'desperate', another netizen wrote, "How desperate can someone be. LOL. putting Forced relationship onto a successful actor #HrithikRoshan without any iota of evidence. Targeted harassment. Grow up @KanganaTeam the seriously disturbed child."

ALSO READ: Amid Diljit Dosanjh-Kangana Ranaut's Heated War, Netizens Lighten The Mood With Hilarious Memes

Meanwhile, amid all the supporters and naysayers, some netizens have been busy sharing memes on Kangana-Hrithik's controversy. While some are hilarious, others might hurt both Kangana and Hrithik a little.

Kangana: "kab tak royega ek chote se affair ke liye"



*Le #HrithikRoshan on this tweet: pic.twitter.com/OXo1WLyQEu — Anwar Shaikh (@iamandy1987) December 15, 2020

#HrithikRoshan trending again because of 6 years old #KanganaRanaut matter.



Le right winger Hrithik fans: pic.twitter.com/WUxo1Jv7pb — 𝓟𝓲𝔂𝓾𝓼𝓱 𝓟𝓪𝓽𝓲𝓭𝓪𝓻 🇮🇳 (@iPiyushPatidar) December 15, 2020

Hrithik, on the other hand, hasn't reacted to Kangana's tweet yet. As always, the actor chose to snub her tweets against him.

ALSO READ: When Kangana Ranaut Spent Her Entire Bank Balance On One Moschino Dress!