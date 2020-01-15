    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kangana Ranaut Launches Her Own Production House Named ‘Manikarnika Films’

      By
      |

      After being hailed as one of the best actresses in the Hindi film industry, Kangana Ranaut is all set to explore other aspects of filmmaking. Kangana has launched her own production house called 'Manikarnika Films', in collaboration with her brother Akshit Ranaut. Her sister Rangoli Chandel stated that Kangana now wishes to work as a producer and director.

      Kangana Launches Production House Named Manikarnika Films

      Rangoli took to Twitter to share pictures of the inauguration ceremony of 'Manikarnika Films'.

      Sharing the pictures she wrote, "Today we inaugurated Kangana's studio, Manikarnika films. Kangana will work as a producer and director and Aksht will look after legal and finance departments he studied film production in New York film academy," (sic).

      Rangoli also shared a picture of Kangana's studio which is located in Pali Hill in Mumbai, and a short clip of the interiors of the video.

      Congratulatory messages poured in for Kangana from many in the industry. Hansal Mehta, Rajkummar Rao, Kunal Kohli, Taran Adarsh, Madhur Bhandarkar and others wished her the best for her new venture.

      Ironically, Manikarnika is the name of the film with which Kangana made a controversial debut as a director. Kangana played the lead in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. During filming, Kangana had a public spat with its original director Krish, who left midway. Kangana took the reins from there, and directed the film with Radha Krishna and Jagarlamudi.

      ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Says She Was Approached By Dacoits For Selfies While Shooting Revolver Rani

      ALSO READ: Watch: Kangana Ranaut Celebrates Hindi Diwas By Taking Panga With English Language

      Read more about: kangana ranaut rangoli chandel
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue