Kangana Ranaut Leaves Mumbai With A Heavy Heart; Says 'My Analogy About PoK Was Bang On'

Kangana Ranaut Says Her Last Few Days In Mumbai Proved Her PoK Analogy Was Bang On

The actress tweeted, "With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on."

On Sunday, Kangana Visited Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari To Discuss About The Unjust Treatment Given To Her During Her Mumbai Stay

"A short while ago I met His Excellency the Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari Ji. I explained my point of view to him and also requested that justice be given to me it will restore faith of common citizen and particularly daughters in the system," the actress had posted along with a bunch of pictures from the visit. Further, while speaking with ANI, Kangana said that the Governor listened to her like a daughter.

Kangana Ranaut's Verbal Spat With Sanjay Raut

For the unversed, Kangana's spat with the State government began when she blasted the Mumbai police over the handling of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, and claimed that she fears for her safety in the city. The actress even compared Mumbai to Pok in one of her tweets. Kangana's comments irked many political leaders in Maharashtra including Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. What followed next was a war of words between Kangana and Sanjay.

Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai Office Was Razed Down By BMC

Further, things took an ugly turn when the BMC partially demolished her Pali Hill office in Bandra due to 'illegal alterations', in her absence. An angry Kangana lashed out at the civic body in a series of tweets. Within few hours, the demolition drive was stalled by the Bombay High Court who described BMC's act as 'malafide' and slammed the civic body for its hasty decision.