Kangana Ranaut Makes Outrageous Statements To Stay In The News, Says Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi On Kangana Ranaut's Attacks On Bollywood

Reacting to Kangana saying that the film industry must be ‘saved from various terrorists', including the ‘drug mafia' and those who exploit talent, Shabana said that the Manikarnika actress should stick to acting instead of making such sensational statements.

Shabana Azmi Says Kangana Fears The Day She Will No Longer Be In The Headlines

Shabana Azmi told Mumbai Mirror that she is glad that Kangana taught feminism and nationalism to film industry. However, the veteran actress further added that the Queen actress has been making outrageous statements to stay in the news.

"Kangana has started believing in her own myth. She says she taught feminism to the film industry, she taught it nationalism. I'm glad she spelled that out because nobody else had noticed! I think she fears the day when she will no longer be in the headlines and so has to keep making outrageous statements to stay in the news. Poor girl, why doesn't she just do what she is best at, which is acting."

Shabana Azmi Says There Are Issues In The Film Industry But It's Unfair To Paint The Whole Industry With One Brush

The veteran actress was quoted as saying, "There are many socially committed outspoken people too, does the entire industry get bathed in a halo because of them?"

Shabana Azmi Reacts To Various Allegations Levelled Against Bollywood Post Sushant's Death

Shabana said that the industry is a ‘sitting duck' and levelling malicious allegations against it is a part of a ‘systematic campaign to divert attention from real issues'.

She told the tabloid, "My primary identity is that of being a Hindi film industry and I am very proud of it. Unfortunately, the Hindi film industry is a sitting duck; it is easy to hurl malevolent accusations. It is a systematic campaign to divert attention rom real issues, failing economy, China border tensions, spiraling COVID-19 cases, and farmers' agitation by putting the spotlight on the supposed ills of the film industry."

'Justice For Sushant Has Given Way To Weed Out The Druggies,' Says Shabana Azmi

"So ‘Justice for Sushant' has given way to ‘Weed out the Druggies' the goal post keeps changing. Instead of focusing on mental health as a serious issue in our society, it's sensationalism at play," the actress told the tabloid.