Kangana Ranaut Meets Karni Sena Officials At Her Residence After BMC Demolished Her Mumbai Office

In the wake of BMC functionaries demolishing Kangana Ranaut’s Mumbai office, a few of the Karni Sena officials met the actress today at her residence. The organisation has extended its support to Kangana and have been escorting her around the city after the demolition drive that took place on September 9.

It must be recollected that Kangana and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut were involved in a war of words with the actress alleging that Raut threatened her after she compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

This led to the Karni Sena members staging a protest against Sanjay Raut for his remarks on Kangana. The members of the outfit also burnt the effigy of Raut demanded an apology. They believed that the kind of language the Shiv Sena leader used for the actress was insulting to the womenkind.

In the meantime, the Queen actress is also meeting with the Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, today (September 13, 2020) at 4.30 pm in Raj Bhavan. Although not is known about the meeting the sources suggest that Kangana might brief the governor about her beef with Shiv Sena.

