Kangana Ranaut MOCKS Hrithik Roshan For Living In A Rented House Funded By His Father Rakesh Roshan

‘It Became A Discussion That I’m After Hrithik’s Money’

Speaking of her fallout with Hrithik Roshan, Kangana told Pinkvilla that when she looks back at her journey, she feels proud.

She said, "But at the same time, I'd say that when I started off, I didn't have any material ambitions. It's only a few years ago when I had a fallout with one of my exes (Hrithik Roshan) and the whole legal case happened, I remember it became a discussion that I'm from a small town, I'm after his money."

‘I’m Looked At Like I’m A Gold Digger’

Speaking further, Kangana added, "It was like that and girls are judged on that basis. I started to think on those lines ever since. Maybe being a woman, I don't look at money but am I looked at like that from an outside perspective that I'm a gold digger from a small town?"

"It's something that is so obnoxiously said to you that it can change the course of your life. So then, it became about material things."

Kangana Mocks Hrithik For Living In A Rented House

Though there's no confirmation if Hrithik Roshan lives in a rented house.

Kangana rather chose to take a pot shot at Hrithik's house and said, "Today, I can proudly say that my ex lives in a rented house funded by his father and I have bought my house and office space on my own. It gave me a perspective that maybe, I have a fair chance in the society if I'm somebody like that."

When Kangana Told Herself That She Will Have The Best House

Kangana concluded by saying, "If he said to his friends, ‘Oh, she's only after my money,' I didn't know how to prove that it wasn't it. In a relationship, how one who doesn't have such possessions, comes from a small town with a humble background, have no chance of love, dignity!"

"That person suddenly doesn't have a say in this world of nepotistic materialistic people. Then, I thought I'm going to have the best house anyone will have, best office and by the age of 50, I also will be one of the richest people in India. That's what I've just decided."

We wonder how would Hrithik react to Kangana's statement!