Kangana Ranaut Mocks Hrithik Roshan's Legal Move; 'When Will You Stop Crying Over A Small Affair?'

Kangana Ranaut Mocks Hrithik Roshan

Reacting to a news report, the Manikarnika actress tweeted, "His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again, @iHrithik. Kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye (When will you stop crying over a small affair)?"

Here's Why The Case Was Transferred From Cyber Cell To Crime Branch CIU

The letter sent by Hrithik's lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani to Mumbai Police stated, "Our client also met top police officers when he reiterated all the facts and informed them about the trauma being caused to him and his family. He also reiterated his request for a timely investigation. However, till date, there has been no progress in the investigation, and the aforementioned case is still pending. We thus request to kindly look in the matter and issue appropriate orders to kindly direct completion of investigation at the earliest since the same is pending since 2016."

All You Need To Know About Hrithik's 2016 FIR

In 2016, Hrithik had claimed that he had received hundreds of emails from Kangana Ranaut's e-mail ID, and denied having an affair with her. The actor had registered a case against unknown people with the Cyber Cell under section 419 of IPC r/w 66 C and D.