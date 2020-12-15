Kangana Ranaut Mocks Hrithik Roshan's Legal Move; 'When Will You Stop Crying Over A Small Affair?'
Kangana Ranaut has fired a fresh salvo at Hrithik Roshan again after the latter transferred his 2016 FIR against the actress to Crime Branch CIU (Crime Intelligence Unit) on Monday. Initially, the case was probed by the Cyber Cell. The transfer of case took place after Hrithik's lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani penned a letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh saying that there had been no progress in the case.
Kangana took to her Twitter page to take a dig at Hrithik's latest legal move.
Reacting to a news report, the Manikarnika actress tweeted, "His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again, @iHrithik. Kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye (When will you stop crying over a small affair)?"
The letter sent by Hrithik's lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani to Mumbai Police stated, "Our client also met top police officers when he reiterated all the facts and informed them about the trauma being caused to him and his family. He also reiterated his request for a timely investigation. However, till date, there has been no progress in the investigation, and the aforementioned case is still pending. We thus request to kindly look in the matter and issue appropriate orders to kindly direct completion of investigation at the earliest since the same is pending since 2016."
In 2016, Hrithik had claimed that he had received hundreds of emails from Kangana Ranaut's e-mail ID, and denied having an affair with her. The actor had registered a case against unknown people with the Cyber Cell under section 419 of IPC r/w 66 C and D.
Hrithik Roshan-Kangana Ranaut's feud started when it was speculated that the Krrish actor had ousted Kangana out of Aashiqui 3. Later, in an interview, Kangana reacted to this by saying, " Don't know why exes do silly things to get your attention.' In reply, Hrithik tweeted, "Ther r more chances of me having had an affair with d Pope dan any of d (Im sure wonderful)women d media hs ben naming. Thanks but no thanks." Their fight turned nasty after both the stars slapped legal notices on each other.
