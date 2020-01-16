    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Kangana Ranaut’s Mom Wonders Why She Attracts Trouble; Kangana Says It’s Because Of Her Success

      Kangana Ranaut is easily one of the most controversial personalities in Bollywood. As an actress who had no prior connections in the film industry, she is fearless and says it like it is. This attitude of Kangana often lands her in trouble. She says that even her mother wonders why she keeps getting into trouble all the time. Kangana things she has made enemies because of her success.

      Kangana’s Mom Wonders Why She Always Gets Into Trouble

      Speaking to Pinkvilla, Kangana opened up on why she is the centre of so many controversies. She said, "I feel that only when you're successful, then only people have an agenda against you otherwise nobody bothers about you. That's what I say sometimes to my mother. She says why are there so many conflicts always in your life? I say, 'Mumma, if I pack my bags and I go to Manali right now, everybody will be my best friend. They will love me for that. But if I hold my ground, if I am successful and if I keep at it, of course I am gonna have enemies.' She knows that."

      She added that anything she says gets blown up. Citing the example of her appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, she said that five lawsuits were filed against her after her interview with Rajat Sharma. Therefore, she now prefers her sister Rangoli Chandel to speak on her behalf, and manage her social media communications.

      Kangana is undoubtedly one of the best actresses in the industry, but she is keen on exploring different aspects of filmmaking. This led Kangana to open her very own production house named 'Manikarnika Films', through which she will explore direction and production. Rangoli had recently taken to Twitter to share pictures of the inauguration ceremony of the production house.

      Kangana will next be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga, co-starring Richa Chadha, Jassi Gill, Neena Gupta and Pankaj Tripathi. The film releases on January 24, 2020.

      Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 16:56 [IST]
