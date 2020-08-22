Kangana Ranaut Is Not Sushant’s Friend, She Is Not Doing Anything For Him: SSR’s Father’s Lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajput's father's lawyer, Vikas Singh has stated that Kangana Ranaut, who claims to be on a crusade for the actor's justice, is in fact not doing anything for him. Vikas Singh said that all Kangana is doing is highlighting the discrimination, and not representing Sushant.

Vikas told IANS, "Kangana is not Sushant's friend. She is basically highlighting the general discrimination in media. The issue that she is raising is correct, but she is not Sushant Singh Rajput's representative and neither is she carrying on his case. She is bringing out a general problem in the industry. Sushant may also have been a victim (of nepotism), but she is not representing him. Woh Sushant ka nahi kar rahi kuch bhi (she isn't doing anything for Sushant). She is only doing her own."

In an earlier interview too, Vikas had said that Kangana is furthering her own agenda and attacking people with whom she has personal issues. "She seems to be on her own trip," Vikas had told Pinkvilla.

Regarding nepotism being the reason for Sushant's death, Vikas had said that everyone knows nepotism exists in the industry and Sushant must have faced discrimination too. But he clarified that that cannot be the primary course of investigation for his death.

Talking about nepotism, he had said an in another interview, "This may have affected Sushant in a small way but that can't be the crime." He had slammed the Mumbai Police for allegedly taking the investigation nowhere by taking statements of big names in the film industry and asking questions on trivial issues.

However, Kangana recently shared a video clip of Vikas Singh where he says, "Kangana is right in saying that she (Rhea Chakraborty) used the opportunity of a vacuum that was created in Sushant's life to take over his life and his affairs completely." Rhea has been accused of abetment of suicide by Sushant's family.

Kangana shared this video of Vikas and wrote, "SSR's family and their lawyer have always been very supportive of my struggle."

Interestingly, Vikas had earlier said that Kangana had not contacted Sushant Singh Rajput's family, and especially not Sushant's father K.K. Singh.

