Kangana Ranaut Now Says She Is Fighting For Herself, Not Sushant Singh Rajput

After months of what was thought as Kangana Ranaut leading a battle for justice for the late Sushant Singh Rajput, the actress has now clarified that she is only fighting for herself.

In recent times, Kangana has said and done much in the name of justice for Sushant; she has called his death a murder by 'movie mafia', dismissed and ridiculed mental illness of celebrities, has participated in the witch hunt of Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty by calling her a vulture and gold-digger - all this being just the tip of the iceberg.

Now, the Manikarnika actress has come out and said that she is fighting for herself and is trying to remove the obstacles for others.

In an interview with Times Now, Kangana said in Hindi, "I am actually just fighting for myself. I want to clarify this today that I am only fighting for myself because when I do that, others will get inspired... When the path in front of you has obstacles, you remove them for yourself."

She added, "You know that you can perhaps jump over these obstacles and move ahead but many won't be able to. So you remove the obstacles. That is what I am doing. I am cleaning the path for many because I was faced with these obstacles). I started as an individual. I was harassed and molested in the film industry. Then, I was faced with a drug racket. When they disposed of me, they tried to put me in jail."

It must be noted that Kangana's own colleagues have accused her of many things such as stealing credits, lying and mistreating others.

Many have learnt to take Kangana's statements with buckets of salt because they are riddled with blatant contradictions, factual inconsistencies and insensitivity to other human beings, but loaded with the motive of 'me, myself and I'.

