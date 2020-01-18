Kangana Ranaut On Deepika Padukone's JNU Visit: 'Won't Stand Behind Tukde Gang'

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak hit a controversy when the actress visited Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi to express her solidarity with the students who were injured in a mob violence earlier this month. Deepika's visit received a mixed reaction where some even called for a 'ban' on the film.

Recently while speaking to Spotboye, Kangana Ranaut reacted to this controversy and said, "I think she's exercising her democratic right which she can. She very well knows what she's doing. I shouldn't have an opinion about what she's doing. It will not be appropriate for me to say she should have done this or that. I can say what I want to do."

She further added, "I definitely won't go and stand behind Tukde Gang (laughing) for whatever happens. I don't want to support anyone who divides this nation. I don't want to give power or empower people in the Nation who celebrate when a Jawan dies. I don't want to be with them. So, I can tell what I want but I don't want to comment on what she should've done."

Kangana also opened up about Chhapaak's box office performance and told the portal, "A film has to work on its on merit. There are very few percentage of India on Twitter & when a movie is good, trust me, even the enemies go and watch it. Nobody can resist a good film."

Before Chhapaak's release, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel had shared a video on her Twitter page in which the Panga actress praised Deepika and director Meghna Gulzar for picking up a sensitive subject and said that the film's trailer reminded her of the acid-attack on her sister.

Prior to this, Deepika had lauded the trailer of Panga and said, "I watch a lot of trailers for films with my cast and when I get time, I watch these films as an audience. Panga's trailer impressed me a lot. Looking at this trailer, which is painted by Kangana Ranaut's performance, it seems that this film will also be very good."

