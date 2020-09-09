Kangana Ranaut On Demolition Of Her Office: My Enemies Prove Again Why Mumbai Is PoK Now
On Tuesday (September 8, 2020), Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter page and said that the BMC (Brihan Mumbai Corporation) issued her a notice over illegal structures at her office in Mumbai. Kangana Ranaut's lawyer responded to the notice by saying, "No work being carried out by Kangana Ranaut in her premises as falsely understood by you, so the notice issued by you as "Stop Work Notice" is absolutely bad-in-law & appears to have been issued only to intimidate her by misusing your dominant position."
Now, as the actress is headed to Mumbai today amid her massive row with the ruling Shiv Sena leaders, the BMC began the demolition of the 'illegal alterations' at her Mumbai office. Kangana took to her Twitter page and alleged that she is being targeted by Maharashtra Government because of her fight with Shiv Sena. Further, the actress once again compared Mumbai to PoK in her tweet.
Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At Maharashtra Government
The actress tweeted, "As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport, Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher."
'Death Of Democracy,' Says Kangana Ranaut
The Queen actress said that the demolition of her property by the BMC is ‘death of democracy' and shared a few pictures of the demolition squad. "Babur and his army #deathofdemocracy," read one of Kangana's tweets. Another caption for a bunch of pictures from the demolition work read, "Pakistan.... #deathofdemocracy"
Kangana Ranaut Compares Mumbai To PoK Again
She continued, "I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now." (sic) In another tweet, she wrote, "There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like #DeathOfDemocracy #KanganaRanaut."
BMC To Take Further Action Legally Post Demolition Process
Meanwhile, Vinayak Vispute, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of BMC's H west ward told Hindustan Times, "We will carry-out demolition work over the 8-10 structural violations carried out at Kangana Ranaut's office in Bandra's Pali Hill today. Post the demolition process, further action will be taken legally."
