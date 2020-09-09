Kangana Ranaut On Demolition Of Her Office: My Enemies Prove Again Why Mumbai Is PoK Now

Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At Maharashtra Government

The actress tweeted, "As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport, Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher."

'Death Of Democracy,' Says Kangana Ranaut

The Queen actress said that the demolition of her property by the BMC is ‘death of democracy' and shared a few pictures of the demolition squad. "Babur and his army #deathofdemocracy," read one of Kangana's tweets. Another caption for a bunch of pictures from the demolition work read, "Pakistan.... #deathofdemocracy"

Kangana Ranaut Compares Mumbai To PoK Again

She continued, "I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now." (sic) In another tweet, she wrote, "There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like #DeathOfDemocracy #KanganaRanaut."

BMC To Take Further Action Legally Post Demolition Process

Meanwhile, Vinayak Vispute, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of BMC's H west ward told Hindustan Times, "We will carry-out demolition work over the 8-10 structural violations carried out at Kangana Ranaut's office in Bandra's Pali Hill today. Post the demolition process, further action will be taken legally."