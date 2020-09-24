Kangana Ranaut On HC Reprimanding BMC For Asking More Time To File Affidavit: My Heart Is Healed

Kangana Ranaut became emotional after the Bombay High Court pulled up the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over her partly demolished house being left like that during monsoon.

While hearing Kangana's plea against the demolition of her Mumbai property by the BMC, the Court further reprimanded the civic body, when BMC officer Bhagyavant Late, who carried out the demolition on September 9, said that they needed more time to file an affidavit.

An emotional Kangana took to her Twitter page and wrote that the HC's comment to the BMC on her plea brought tears to her eyes.

Kangana Ranaut Tears Up The Queen actress told to her Twitter page and wrote, "Honourable Justice HC, this brought tears to my eyes, in the lashing rains of Mumbai my house is indeed falling apart, you thought about my broken house with so much compassion and concern means a lot to me, my heart is healed thank you for giving me back all that I had lost." 'We Cannot Leave Kangana's Demolished House The Way It Is,' Bombay HC To BMC During the hearing, Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla observed, "We cannot leave the demolished house the way it is. You need more time here but otherwise you are fast. The building is demolished partly, and in the heavy monsoon, we cannot leave it in this state. We will start hearing the petitioner tomorrow." The Bombay High Court Pulls Up BMC The Bombay High Court directed Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut to file his reply to Kangana's plea against the demolition of her property by the BMC. To this, Raut's counsel Pradeep Thorat said that the politician is currently in New Delhi, and asked for more time to file the reply. However, when BMC's senior counsel Anil Sakhre also sought more time to file the reply on Late's behalf, the bench directed the civic body to file the reply by Monday, saying that it couldn't delay the hearing.

Kangana, in her plea filed on September 9, had sought that the demolition carried out by the BMC at her Pali Hill property be declared illegal. Later, she had amended her plea to demand Rs 2 crore as compensation from the civic body. She had also alleged that the BMC had demolished her property out of personal vendetta, as she had made some comments adverse to the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government.

