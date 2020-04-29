Kangana Ranaut On Irrfan Khan's Demise: He Was A Sucker For Life & Wanted To Live Every Moment

Kangana Says Irrfan Loved Poetry And Ghazals

She was quoted as saying, "He was a very colourful, happy, positive person. He loved poetry, ghazals and was an extremely liberal person at heart. He wasn't judgmental at all and was an absolute delight to spend time with. His parties would be different. It was never the usual Bollywood techno ones with loud music. He would call these budding poets and writers and there would be a poetry session. Six-seven of us would often chill at Sai Kabir's apartment. He was such a charming man, his sense of humour was terrific. He was a sucker for life and wanted to live every moment of his life to the fullest. And he did."

The Actress Used To Tease Irrfan For Turning Down Christopher Nolan's Film

Recalling how she and Sai would pull Irrfan's leg, the actress revealed, "When we used to meet, we would rarely speak about work or films. He never took his talent, stardom and his craft seriously. While he was doing Ang Lee's film, he had also rejected Christopher Nolan's film. We used to tease him about saying no to Nolan, but it didn't have any effect on him. In fact, he was an extremely cool person. He would start making his own cigarette - he never bought the tobacco ones available - and start pretending like he didn't listen to what we were saying. He was so genuine that he didn't pretend to penetrate into a certain circle. He didn't have time for any industry bullshit, right from day one. Irrfan sir was above all that."

Irrfan Was A Great Connoisseur Of Art

The Manikarnika star said,"Irrfan Khan had a great knack towards art and interiors."

In fact, he even helped when she bought her own house in Manali. "I loved how he had done up his whole house and his bungalow at Madh Island. He introduced me to Shabnam, his interior designer, who also has done up my Manali house. He had a very sophisticated taste and had helped me out with it," said the Queen actress.

Kangana Wanted Irrfan To Play Her Husband In Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi

Speaking about it, she said, "I had actually wanted Irrfan Khan to play Gangadhar Rao in the film. I remember narrating the film to him because Gangadhar Rao was an artist and had the biggest library in Asia. He always wanted to do a romantic film with me where we would play lovers. So I was very keen to have Irrfan sir but back then, it couldn't work out. I wish we could have done a film together."

Kangana Condoles Irrfan's Untimely Death

Earlier, in the morning, Kangana's team issued an official statement on her behalf to condole Irrfan's demise. It read, "This day has come as a dark unsettling grim emotion. Irrfan Khan is a great self made artist, he rose from doing small character roles in TV soaps to working in academy award winning films as a lead artist, My heart is deeply disturbed at this loss "- #KanganaRanaut #IrrfanKhan."