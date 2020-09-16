Kangana Ranaut On Jaya's Thali Comment: They Offered 2 Min Roles, That Too After Sleeping With Hero

Kangana Ranaut Attacks Jaya Bachchan Once Again

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter page and wrote in Hindi, "What thali (plate) is Jaya referring to? The one that was offered was to appear in a two-minute role, a romantic scene, item numbers -- and that too after sleeping with the hero? I taught the industry feminism, decorated the thali with patriotic films, this is my own plate Jaya ji, not yours."

Kangana's Sharp Tweet Is In Response To Jaya Bachchan's 'Thali' Remark

For the unversed, Jaya Bachchan in her speech about defamation of the film industry, had said, "People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language. Jis thali mein khate hai usme chhed karte hai. Galat baat hai (they bite the hand that feeds, it's wrong)."

Kangana Ranaut Is Unhappy With Jaya Bachchan's Comments

Earlier, on Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut had hit back at Jaya Bachchan and asked if her stance would change if her kids were involved.

"Jayaji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhishek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also," Kangana had said in her tweet.