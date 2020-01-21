Kangana Ranaut On Her Marriage Plans: 'The World Needs Me, Why Should I Belong To One Person?'

Kangana Ranaut On Marriage

When asked about marriage and her reservations, the actress said, "When you have so much going for yourself, you tend to get thoughts like... "The world needs me, why should I belong to one person (laughs!)?"

Kangana Reveals When Marriage Seems Like A Trap

She said, "Also, with time, you can become compulsively independent in the way you live your life and operate, and the way you create your personal space. Then, marriage seems like a trap. When you are functioning better on your own, than with a partner, then, marriage doesn't make sense, right? As partners, you should function doubly better. I see that Rangoli (sister) and her husband function well with each other."

The Panga Star Is Open To Marriage If...

Kangana said, "Emotionally, financially and spiritually, I should do better with my partner than I am doing on my own. If two people are doing doubly well together in these aspects, I am open to marriage."

Marriage Shouldn't Bring Me Down From Where I Am: Kangana Ranaut

She further added, "Even if it does not double up, it should not bring me down from where I am. I can see how Ashwiny (Iyer Tiwari) and Nitesh (Tiwari) function beautifully together and enhance each other. They are raising a lovely family together. When I see that, I think, ‘Okay, this works. This is how it should be."