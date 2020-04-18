Kangana Ranaut On Rangoli's Twitter Account Suspension: Such Social Media Sites Should Be Demolished

Recently, Kangana Ranaut's sister and official spokesperson, Rangoli Chandel hit the headlines after her Twitter account got suspended. It was reported that several celebrities had reported her account for her controversial tweets against a particular religion.

Now, Rangoli's sister and actress, Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of her sister and insisted that 'she has done nothing wrong'.

Team Kangana Ranaut posted a video of the Panga actress reacting strongly to Rangoli's Twitter account suspension. Addressing fans in Hindi, Kangana claimed that the allegations against her sister Rangoli made by Farah Khan Ali and director Reema Kagti are completely false.

Emphasizing on the importance of freedom of speech, Kangana claimed that her sister didn't promote Muslim genocide in any way. She also spoke her mind on other troubling issues, including branding certain groups as "terrorists" that keep doing the rounds on social media sites.

The actress appealed to the Centre for a way to completely demolish social media platforms like Twitter and start our own platforms.

In the video, Kangana also expressed her concern for wrestler-politician Babita Phogat's safety, as the latter has been receiving threats on social media for her recent tweets against a particular community. Kangana said that the Centre should arrange some security for Phogat.

Kangana signed off the video with a smile on her face, wishing everyone a "happy lockdown".

The official Instagram page of Team Kangana Ranaut posted the actress' video and captioned it as, "#KanganaRanaut address the controversy around #RangoliChandel's tweet, and why freedom of speech is important in a democracy." (sic)

Meanwhile, Rangoli recently issued an official statement where she mentioned that she won't be reviving her Twitter account as she has no desire of empowering any such platforms with her "perspective and honest opinions."

