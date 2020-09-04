Kangana Ranaut On Renuka Shahane Slamming Her Comment On Mumbai: Expected Better From You

How It All Began

Kangana had criticised the Mumbai Police's investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, following which, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had written that he ‘kindly requests her not to come to Mumbai.'

An angry Kangana had lashed out at Raut, and tweeted, "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?" Kangana's tweet received a lot of flak on social media.

Renuka Shahane Slams Kangana Ranaut's Tweet

The Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! actress tweeted, "Dear @KanganaTeam Mumbai is the city where your dream of becoming a Bollywood star has been fulfilled, one would expect you to have some respect for this wonderful city. It's appalling how you compared Mumbai with POK."

Kangana Blasts Renuka Shahane For Slamming Her Tweet

In response to Renuka's tweet, Kangana wrote, "Dear @renukash ji when did criticising the poor administration of a government became equal to the place being administered , I don't believe you are that naive, were you also waiting like a blood thirsty vulture to pounce and get a piece of my meat ? Expected better from you."

Renuka Shahane Gives It Back To Kangana

Renuka replied that she did not disagree with her right to criticise the state government, but added that perhaps she made the mistake of expecting better comments from Kangana.

Her tweet read, "Dear @KanganaTeam I am all for criticizing Govts. But "why Mumbai is feeling like POK" seems to me like a direct comparison between Mumbai & POK. Your comparison was really in bad taste. As a Mumbaikar I did not like it! Maybe it was naive of me to expect any better from you."

Meanwhile, Kangana Also Hit Back At Twitter Users For Trending #KanganaPagalHai On Twitter Post Her Controversial Tweet

She took to her Twitter page and wrote, "So all the bullies are having a meltdown now, frustrated but can't come up with anything remotely logical, so now tweeting obscene memes and calling me names, shaming me by trending #KanganaPagalHai and next they will pretend to be Mental illness warriors. #ShameOnSanjayRaut."

"Mental illness is being used as a slur against me, entire left gang along with mafia is enthusiastically participating in #KanganaPagalHai trend, same way mental illness was used to shame and blackmail Sushant, please don't use mental illness loosely," she wrote in another tweet.