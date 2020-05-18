Kangana Ranaut Pens A Poem On Love And Life, Shares Artistic Video Featuring 'Aasmaan'

Kangana Ranaut who is currently staying with her family during the lockdown in Manali has been inspired to pen a beautiful poem titled, Aasmaan. Earlier she also penned a special poem, from a child's point of view, for her mom on Mother's Day.

The actress launched the poem in an artistic form by featuring in a video, in which she can be seen narrating the poem. Kangana's team shared the video with fans on her official social media accounts, the captioned read, "#AasmaanbyKangana #KanganaRanaut reveals another treasure from her innumerable talents. #आसमान was been penned and directed by her, and is truly food for thought in these testing times"

The poem talks about the endless sky and uses it as an analogy for feelings we don't acknowledge or choose to ignore. The poignant words strike a chord and offer some much-needed food for thought amid the national wide lockdown. Reportedly, the video has been shot in Kangana's home showcasing the picturesque locales from her Manali home.

In the video, Kangana can be seen spending time with her family, walking around on the grass, sitting next to a fireplace, writing and reflecting on her own thoughts as she relaxes with a cup of tea. She can be seen without any makeup on, donning several outfits from comfy T-shirts to full-length dress. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on May 17, 2020 at 11:12pm PDT

Meanwhile, Kangana is set to return to the screen as the actress turned politician Jayalalithaa in her biopic titled Thalaivi. The multilingual film is set to be released simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in 2020. It is directed by south's ace director AL Vijay.

Kangana will also be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in her next project titled Tejas. Her upcoming films also include the action thriller Dhaakad, the first look for the film was released back in 2019.

