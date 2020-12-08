Kangana Ranaut Pens Poem To Share Her View On Bharat Bandh on December 8

Kangana's Tweet On Bharat Band

Her tweet read, "Aao Bharat ko band kr dete hain, yun to tufaano ki kami nahi is naav ko, magar laao kulhaari kuch chhed bhi kar dete hain, reh reh ke roz marti hai har ummeed yahaan (come let's shut India, though there is no scarcity of storms hitting this boat, but bring an axe to make some holes in the boat, every hope dies here every day)."

Kangana Earlier Tweeted She Supports Farmers

"Deshbhakton se kaho apne liye desh ka ek tukda tum bhi maang lo, aajaao sadak pe aur tum bhi dharna do, chalo aaj yeh kissa hi khatam karte hain (tell the patriots to ask for a piece of the nation for themselves as well, take to the streets and you also protest, let's end this story once and for all)," Kangana further added in the tweet.

Kangana Received Backlash For The Anti Protest Tweets

Kangana has been called out by several Punjabi celebrities like ex-Bigg Boss contestant and Punjabi actress Himanshi Khurana and TV actor Prince Narula and Diljit Dosanjh for speaking against the protests through her tweets. She had also been trolled for spreading misinformation and misidentifying an old woman at the farmers' protest in Delhi as Bilkis Bano, famously known as the 'Shaheen Bagh dadi'.