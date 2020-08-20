Kangana Ranaut Questions Deepika's Depression Theory, Says 'Stop Using Mental Illness So Loosely'

Kangana Ranaut Attacks Deepika Padukone

The actress wrote in a tweet, "Repeat after me, depression ka dhandha chalane walon ko public ne unki aukat dikhadi #CBIforShushant #SushantSingRajput #1stStepToSSRJustice."

Kangana Ranaut Fires Salvo

When a Twitter user called out Kangana for her "disparaging comments towards the sufferers", the Queen actress hit back at her and tweeted, "If people like her (Deepika) get their way they will put every extra ordinary individual in asylum, this illness has no diagnosis based on blood reports or body scans,anyone can gather a blood thirsty mob and declare one a psycho and get them lynched, stop using mental illness so loosely."

Kangana Says She Never Had Even Minor Depression But Was Declared Bipolar

In another tweet, the actress wrote, "Let's not forget they declared me a bipolar, forget bipolar I never had minor depression either, but I was helpless I didn't know what to do to fight their claims they were too many in numbers and I was alone, how to prove my sanity? let's not do this to people, let them be."

Kangana Ranaut Says Virtual Emotional Lynching Needs To Stop

"Truth remains there is no valid medical proof of mental illness, it has become new witchhunt of genuine talent by mediocrity, every extraordinary individual is being subjected to unfair judgements n virtual emotional lynching. Hope this stops," read another tweet by her.

Kangana Questions Deepika's Depression Theory

Kangana also took a dig at Deepika Padukone's depression claim in 2015-2016 after breaking up with Ranbir Kapoor in 2008 and wrote, "If @deepikapadukone says she suddenly got depressed for a break up which happened 10 years ago, we believe her so give me and Sushant same respect if I say I am not mentally ill or if Sushant's father says he wasn't mentally ill believe us also na. Why you forcing illness on us?"

The actress also retweeted a video in which she raises questions at Deepika's depression theory. In the video, Kangana talks about how Deepika claimed in 2015-16 that she suffered from depression after being dumped by someone in 2008. The Queen actress then says, "What kind of depression is this which happens after 8 years?" She further says that she knows people who have gone through this phase and states that a huge part of their life goes completely dysfunctional. Kangana also accuses Deepika of making a business out of her depression.