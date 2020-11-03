Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel Receive Summons For Questioning From Mumbai Police

Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been in quite a few legal troubles off late. Most recently, an FIR was registered against the sisters for making social media posts that were allegedly divisive and spread communal hatred. They have now been summoned by the Mumbai police for questioning.

ANI tweeted the recent update in Kangana and Rangoli's case as they were summoned by the police. "Mumbai Police summons actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli to be present before it on November 10. The summons pertain to an FIR registered against them after court orders on allegations that they tried to create a divide between communities through social media posts," read the tweet.

This isn't the first time that Kangana and Rangoli have been summoned in the sedition case. When they were asked to appear before the police earlier, on October 25 and 26, they sought time till mid-November citing their brother's wedding celebrations.

Responding to the summons, Kangana's lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui had tweeted, "My clients Ms. Kangana Ranaut & Ms. Rangoli Chandel will not be attending the Police Station on 26th & 27th because of Wedding preparations & ongoing functions in their hometown concerning their younger brother. I have responded to the summons & sought time after 15th of Nov."

A magistrate court in Mumbai's Bandra ordered the police to register an FIR against Kangana and Rangoli. Another inquiry was ordered by an Andheri magistrate court for similar posts allegedly causing communal divide, on the basis of a complaint filed by advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh. A Karnataka court also directed police to register FIR against Kangana for her alleged anti-farmer tweets.

Meanwhile, lyricist Javed Akhtar has filed a defamation suit against Kangana on her claims that she was threatened by him while talking about her alleged relationship with Hrithik Roshan.

