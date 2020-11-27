Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Bombay High Court Quashing BMC Demolition Notice To Her

The Bombay High Court on Friday (November 27, 2020), quashed the demolition notice which was issued against Kangana Ranaut's property by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) earlier in September this year.

The High Court bench comprising Justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Changla noted that the BMC demolished Kangana's property on wrongful grounds against the rights of the citizens, calling it "nothing but malice in law."

"The court does not approve of illegal works or of loose statements made against the government or against the film industry," the HC stated in its verdict.

The bench noted, 'We do not accept allegations made by the petitioner Ranaut in view of the alleged atmosphere in the state or film industry. The petititioner is suggested to maintain restraint on public platforms. Irresponsible statements made by the citizen are best ignored."

Further, the court has also directed the appointment of a valuer to determine the compensation payable to Kangana for the demolition of her property. The court added that the actress may take steps to make her property habitable and to regularise the same.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut reacted to Bombay High Court's order and tweeted, "When individual stands against the government and wins, it's not the victory of the individual but it's the victory of the democracy. Thank you everyone who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams. Its only cause you play a villain so I can be a HERO."

For the unversed, the BMC had demolished a part of Kangana's property Mumbai's Pali Hill on September 9. Later, the actress had alleged that the civic body's action against her was a result of her comments against the Maharashtra government and the ruling Shiv Sena.

