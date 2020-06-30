Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Chinese Apps Ban Including TikTok: Their Evil Power Will Come Down

Elated with the Indian government's latest move to ban 59 Chinese apps including TikTok in India, Kangana Ranaut slammed China and said that now their evil power will come down and the world will be a better place to live in.

Kangana told Pinkvilla that most of the people are celebrating that the government has banned Chinese apps because China is a communist country and they have gone deep into our economy and our system.

"The data is scary, how much our business was dependent on China and this year apart from being the originator of Corona and giving the world the biggest adversity of recent times. In the midst of this adversity now they are messing with our borders in Ladakh and they don't only want Ladakh. In the scheme of things, they want Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim. They also want our Assam and it's never ending," said Kangana.

The Queen actress further added, "They've shown their real crude face to the world also with this pandemic and the bio-war that they've unleashed on the world. What is feeding them is their economy. So it is definitely better we cut their roots here in India and of course when there will not be so much revenue and money, their evil power will come down and the world will be a better place."

She further stated, "China is not the leading power because what leads is also what everyone else suffers their virtues and their sins. Today they are leading power and they have this power that is why the world is suffering."

In the same interview, Kangana also urged her fans to go local and encourage others to buy more India-based products.