Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Defamation Case Filed Against Her By Javed Akhtar: Ek Thi Sherni...

Javed Akhtar's Complaint Against Kangana

According to reports, Javed Akhtar filed the complaint before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate, seeking action against Ranaut under the relevant sections of the IPC for defamation. The complaint stated that Ranaut had recently made certain baseless comments which caused damage to the veteran poet and lyricist's reputation.

Javed Akhtar Says He Merely Tried To Counsel As A Senior Member Of Film Fraternity

It further talked about Ranaut dragging Akhtar's name in debates about the "coterie" existing in Bollywood following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June, 2020. It also mentioned that as a senior member of the film fraternity, Javed merely had counselled Kangana to settle what was a private dispute between her and another actor. He emphasised that he did not make any statements of the kind that have been alleged by Kangana in interviews.

FIR Has Been Filed Against Kangana And Rangoli

This is not the first time a case had been filed against Kangana in the last few months. Recently, a Mumbai court asked to probe Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel's tweets, which have been deemed as derogatory towards a particular community. Earlier, Ranaut and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also butted heads on social media, after the actress compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).