Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Defamation Case Filed Against Her By Javed Akhtar: Ek Thi Sherni...
Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar on Tuesday (November 3) filed a criminal complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut in a local court for allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments against him during television interviews. The actress has now reacted to the case with a cryptic tweet about a lioness and a pack of wolves.
Kangana took to her Twitter account on Wednesday and shared a tweet by Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut talking about the defamation case. She wrote in Hindi, "एक थी शेरनी ..... और एक भेड़ियों का झुंड ।" (There was a lioness....and a pack of wolves)
Javed Akhtar's Complaint Against Kangana
According to reports, Javed Akhtar filed the complaint before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate, seeking action against Ranaut under the relevant sections of the IPC for defamation. The complaint stated that Ranaut had recently made certain baseless comments which caused damage to the veteran poet and lyricist's reputation.
Javed Akhtar Says He Merely Tried To Counsel As A Senior Member Of Film Fraternity
It further talked about Ranaut dragging Akhtar's name in debates about the "coterie" existing in Bollywood following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June, 2020. It also mentioned that as a senior member of the film fraternity, Javed merely had counselled Kangana to settle what was a private dispute between her and another actor. He emphasised that he did not make any statements of the kind that have been alleged by Kangana in interviews.
FIR Has Been Filed Against Kangana And Rangoli
This is not the first time a case had been filed against Kangana in the last few months. Recently, a Mumbai court asked to probe Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel's tweets, which have been deemed as derogatory towards a particular community. Earlier, Ranaut and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also butted heads on social media, after the actress compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Javed Akhtar Files Defamation Suit Against Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut And Rangoli Chandel Named In FIR For Spreading Communal Hate