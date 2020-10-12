Kangana Reacts To Ira's Video On Depression; Says It Is Difficult For Children Of Broken Families

Recently on World Mental Health Day (October 10), Ira Khan opened up about her clinical depression diagnosis. On Monday, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut also took to Twitter and shared about her brush with depression. Quoting a tweet with Ira's video, she added that it is difficult for children of broken families to deal with depression.

Supporting the traditional family system, Kangana tweeted, "At 16 I was facing physical assault, was single-handedly taking care of my sister who was burnt with acid and also facing media wrath, there can be many reasons for depression but it's generally difficult for broken families children, the traditional family system is very important."

Earlier, Aamir Khan's daughter had shared a video on her Instagram and talked about her mental health and how she has been dealing with depression. In the clip she said that she had been depressed for four years and is much better now after visiting a doctor. She also revealed that she now wishes to share her journey through depression and will hopefully get to know herself better.

Kangana's Tweet On Word Mental Health Day Meanwhile, Kangana over the years has been very vocal about her struggles on the professional and personal front. She also played a character suffering from mental illness in the film Judgementall Hai Kya. On World Mental Health Day, the actress urged her fans to watch the film and at the same time took the opportunity to slam ‘those who run depression ki dukan'. Kangana Ranaut On Judgementall Hai Kya In a tweet, Kangana wrote, "The film that we made for Mental Health awareness was dragged to the court by those who run depression ki dukan, after media ban, name of the film was changed just before the release causing marketing complications but it's a good film, do watch it today." Kangana Wrapped Up Another Schedule For Thalaivi On the work front, Kangana Ranaut recently wrapped up another schedule for the south film, Thalaivi, biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa. The AL Vijay directorial also features Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, Poorna, Madhu, Bhagyashree, and so on in supporting roles.

